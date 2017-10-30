HIGHLAND - The streets of Highland will be all aglow as the annual Lighted Christmas Parade makes its way through town. The parade theme is “The 12 Days of Christmas” and is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Friday, November 24. The parade route will begin at the corner of Lindenthal Avenue and Poplar Street, traveling west on Lindenthal to Washington Street where it will turn North and finish at the downtown square.

After the parade, the Highland Chamber of Commerce encourages everyone to make their way down to the downtown square to enjoy the magic of their very own Winter Wonderland. Chamber Executive Director Nancie Zobrist said it will be a fun, family event for all to enjoy. “We plan to have Christmas carolers strolling through the park, carriage rides, kettle corn, roasted nuts, hot chocolate and more,” said Zobrist. “And don’t forget, Santa will be waiting to hear Christmas wishes from all the boys and girls!”

For more information about the lighted parade or Winter Wonderland activities, please contact the Highland Chamber of Commerce at 618.654.3721.

