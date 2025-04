ALTON - Area teams will be heading to schools around the region and beyond to participate in several holiday tournaments.

View the schedules below to see where your favorite local team is headed the week after Christmas:

Collinsville 33rd Annual Prairie Farms Holiday Classic Basketball Tournament

Area Teams Participating: Collinsville, Edwardsville, East St. Louis, Granite City

Wednesday, December 28 (Main Gym)

Game 1 – Springfield SE vs. Oakville, 9:00 a.m.

Game 2 – Belleville East vs. Decatur Eisenhower, 10:30 a.m.

Game 3 – Edwardsville vs. McCluer North, 1:00 p.m.

Game 4 – Lincoln vs. Urbana, 2:30 p.m.

Game 5 – East St. Louis vs. Riverview Gardens, 4:00 p.m.

Game 6 – Collinsville vs. Decatur MacArthur, 6:30 p.m.

Game 7 – Althoff vs. Hazelwood East, 8:00 p.m.

Game 8 – Quincy vs. Granite City, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday, December 29 (Main Gym)

Game 9 – Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 10:00 a.m.

Game 10 – Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 11:30 a.m.

Game 11 – Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 1:00 p.m.

Game 12 – Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 2:30 p.m.

Game 13 – Loser Game 9 vs. Loser Game 10, 5:00 p.m.

Game 14 – Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10, 6:30 p.m.

Game 15 – Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 12, 8:00 p.m.

Game 16 – Loser Game 11 vs. Loser Game 12, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday, December 29 (Auxiliary Gym)

Game 17 – Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 10:00 a.m.

Game 18 – Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 11:30 a.m.

Game 19 – Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6, 1:00 p.m.

Game 20 – Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8, 2:30 p.m.

Game 21 – Loser Game 17 vs. Loser Game 18, 5:00 p.m.

Game 22 – Winner Game 17 vs. Winner Game 18, 6:30 p.m.

Game 23 – Winner Game 19 vs. Winner Game 20, 8:00 p.m.

Game 24 – Loser Game 19 vs. Loser Game 20, 9:30 p.m.

Friday, December 30 (Auxiliary Gym)

Game 25 – Loser Game 21 vs. Loser Game 24, 12:00 p.m.

Game 26 – Winner Game 21 vs. Winner Game 24, 1:30 p.m.

Game 27 – Loser Game 22 vs. Loser Game 23, 3:00 p.m.

Friday, December 30 (Main Gym)

Game 28 – Loser Game 13 vs. Loser Game 16, 12:00 p.m.

Game 29 – Winner Game 13 vs. Winner Game 16, 1:30 p.m.

Game 30 – Winner Game 22 vs. Winner Game 23, 3:00 p.m.

Game 31 – Loser Game 14 vs. Loser Game 15, 6:00 p.m.

Game 32 – Winner Game 14 vs. Winner Game 15, 7:30 p.m.

Jersey Community High School Holiday Tournament

Area Teams Participating: Brussels, Calhoun, Carrollton, Civic Memorial, Jersey

Tuesday, December 27

Game 1 – Brussels vs. Taylorville, 12:00 p.m.

Game 2 – Freeburg vs. Carrollton, 1:30 p.m.

Game 3 – Civic Memorial vs. Jersey, 3:00 p.m.

Game 4 – Taylorville vs. McCluer North, 4:30 p.m.

Game 5 – Calhoun vs. Brussels, 6:00 p.m.

Game 6 – Jersey vs. Freeburg, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, December 28

Game 7 – McCluer North vs. Calhoun, 12:00 p.m.

Game 8 – Freeburg vs. Civic Memorial, 1:30 p.m.

Game 9 – Carrollton vs. Jersey, 3:00 p.m.

Game 10 – Brussels vs. McCluer North, 4:30 p.m.

Game 11 – Calhoun vs. Taylorville, 6:00 p.m.

Game 12 – Civic Memorial vs. Carrollton, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, December 29

Game 13 – Pool A 4th Place vs. Pool B 4th Place, 3:00 p.m.

Game 14 – Pool A 3rd Place vs. Pool B 3rd Place, 4:30 p.m.

Game 15 – Pool A 2nd Place vs. Pool B 2nd Place, 6:00 p.m.

Game 16 – Pool A 1st Place vs. Pool B 1st Place, 7:30 p.m.

Freeburg-Columbia Holiday Tournament

Area Teams Participating: Marquette Catholic, Civic Memorial

Monday, December 26

Game 1 – Dupo vs. Civic Memorial, 10:30 a.m.

Game 2 – Lebanon vs. Marquette Catholic, 12:00 p.m.

Game 3 – Sparta vs. Columbia, 1:30 p.m.

Game 4 – Triad vs. Valmeyer, 3:30 p.m.

Game 5 – Civic Memorial vs. Lebanon, 5:00 p.m.

Game 6 – Freeburg vs. Dupo, 6:30 p.m.

Game 7 – Columbia vs. Waterloo, 8:00 p.m.

Tuesday, December 27

Game 8 – Sparta vs. Valmeyer, 10:30 p.m.

Game 9 – Marquette Catholic vs. Civic Memorial, 12:00 p.m.

Game 10 – Triad vs. Waterloo, 1:30 p.m.

Game 11 – Dupo vs. Lebanon, 3:30 p.m.

Game 12 – Valmeyer vs. Columbia, 5:00 p.m.

Game 13 – Freeburg vs. Marquette Catholic, 6:30 p.m.

Game 14 – Waterloo vs. Sparta, 8:00 p.m.

Wednesday, December 28

Game 15 – Lebanon vs. Freeburg, 12:00 p.m.

Game 16 – Triad vs. Sparta, 1:30 p.m.

Game 17 – Marquette Catholic vs. Dupo, 3:30 p.m.

Game 18 – Valmeyer vs. Waterloo, 5:00 p.m.

Game 19, Freeburg vs. Civic Memorial, 6:30 p.m.

Game 20, Columbia vs. Triad, 8:00 p.m.

Thursday, December 29

Game 21 – Pool A 5th Place vs. Pool B 5th Place, 12:30 p.m.

Game 22 – Pool A 4th Place vs. Pool B 4th Place, 2:00 p.m.

Game 23 – Pool A 3rd Place vs. Pool B 3rd Place, 3:30 p.m.

Game 24 – Pool A 2nd Place vs. Pool B 2nd Place, 5:30 p.m.

Game 25 – Pool A 1st Place vs. Pool B 1st Place, 7:00 p.m.

Carlinville Holiday Tournament (Note: B = Boys, G = Girls)

Area Teams Participating: Bunker Hill, East Alton-Wood River

Monday, December 26

Game 1 – Gillespie vs. Staunton (G), 12:30 p.m.

Game 2 – Gillespie vs. Staunton (B), 2:00 p.m.

Game 3 – Nokomis vs. Greenfield NW (G) 2:00 p.m. (Middle School Gym)

Game 4 – Hillsboro vs. Mt. Olive (B), 3:30 p.m.

Game 5 – Carlinville vs. East Alton-Wood River (G), 5:00 p.m.

Game 6 – Carlinville vs. East Alton-Wood River (B), 6:30 p.m.

Game 7 – Litchfield-Lincolnwood vs. Bunker Hill (G), 6:30 p.m. (Middle School Gym)

Game 8 – Bunker Hill vs. Litchfield (B), 8:00 p.m.

Tuesday, December 27

Game 9 – Bunker Hill vs. Staunton (G), 12:30 p.m.

Game 10 – Bunker Hill v. Staunton (B), 2:00 p.m.

Game 11 – Nokomis vs. East Alton-Wood River (G), 2:00 p.m. (Middle School Gym)

Game 12 – East Alton-Wood River vs. Mt. Olive (B), 3:30 p.m.

Game 13 – Gillespie vs. Litchfield-Lincolnwood (G), 5:00 p.m.

Game 14 – Gillespie vs. Litchfield (B), 6:30 p.m.

Game 15 – Carlinville vs. Greenfield NW (G), 6:30 p.m. (Middle School Gym)

Game 16 – Hillsboro vs. Carlinville (B), 8:00 p.m.

Wednesday, December 28

Game 17 – Greenfield NW vs. East Alton-Wood River (G), 12:30 p.m.

Game 18 – Hillsboro vs. East Alton-Wood River (B), 2:00 p.m.

Game 19 – Litchfield-Lincolnwood vs. Staunton (G), 2:00 p.m. (Middle School Gym)

Game 20 – Litchfield vs. Staunton (B), 3:30 p.m.

Game 21 – Carlinville vs. Nokomis (G), 5:00 p.m.

Game 22 – Carlinville vs. Mt. Olive (B), 6:30 p.m.

Game 23 – Gillespie vs. Bunker Hill (G), 6:30 p.m. (Middle School Gym)

Game 24 – Gillespie vs. Bunker Hill (B), 8:00 p.m.

Thursday, December 29

Game 25 – Girls 3rd Place Game, 12:00 p.m.

Game 26 – Girls 7th Place Game, 12:00 p.m.

Game 27 – Boys 7th Place Game, 1:30 p.m.

Game 28 – Girls 5th Place Game, 1:30 p.m.

Game 29 – Boys 7th Place Game, 3:00 p.m.

Game 30 – Boys 3rd Place Game, 4:30 p.m.

Game 31 – Girls Championship, 6:30 p.m.

Game 32 – Boys Championship, 8:00 p.m.

74th Annual Centralia Holiday Tournament

Area Teams Participating: Alton, Belleville West

Wednesday, December 28

Game 1 – Jacksonville vs. Marist, 8:30 a.m.

Game 2 – O’Fallon vs. Cahokia, 10:00 a.m.

Game 3 – Champaign Central vs. Mt. Vernon, 12:30 p.m.

Game 4 – Alton vs. Addison Trail, 2:00 p.m.

Game 5 – TF North vs. Arlington, 3:30 p.m.

Game 6 – Belleville West vs. Salem, 6:15 p.m.

Game 7 – Centralia vs. Confluence, 7:45 p.m.

Game 8 – Germantown, TN vs. Hyde Park, 9:15 p.m.

Thursday, December 29

Game 9 – Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 8:30 a.m.

Game 10 – Loser Game 3 vs. Loser game 4, 10:00 a.m.

Game 11 – Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 12:30 p.m.

Game 12 – Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 2:00 p.m.

Game 13 – Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6, 3:30 p.m.

Game 14 – Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 6:15 p.m.

Game 15 – Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 7:45 p.m.

Game 16 – Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8, 9:15 p.m.

Friday, December 30

Game 17 – 8:30 a.m. (Annex)

Game 18 – 8:30 a.m.

Game 19 – Winner Game 9 vs. Winner game 10, 10:00 a.m. (Annex)

Game 20 – Winner Game 13 vs. Winner Game 16, 10:00 a.m.

Game 21 – 11:30 a.m. (Annex)

Game 22 – Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 12, 12:30 p.m.

Game 23 – 1:00 p.m. (Annex)

Game 24 – Winner Game 14 vs. Winner Game 15, 2:00 p.m.

Game 25 – 5th Place Game, 4:30 p.m.

Game 26 – 13th Place Game, 6:00 p.m. (Annex)

Game 27 – Winner Game 19 vs. Winner Game 20, 6:00 p.m.

Game 28 – 3rd Place Game, 7:30 p.m.

Game 29 – Championship, 9:00 p.m.

Waverly Holiday Tournament

Area Teams Participating: Carrollton

Monday, December 26

Game 1 – Athens vs. Triopia, 9:00 a.m.

Game 2 – North Mac vs. Tri-City, 10:30 a.m.

Game 3 – Carrollton vs. Lutheran, 12:00 p.m.

Game 4 – Routt vs. Greenview, 1:30 p.m.

Game 5 – Auburn vs. South County, 4:30 p.m.

Game 6 – New Berlin vs. Edinburg, 6:00 p.m.

Game 7 – Pawnee vs. West Central, 7:30 p.m.

Game 8 – Lincolnwood vs. Greenfield NW, 9:00 p.m.

Tuesday, December 27

Game 9 – Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 9:00 a.m.

Game 10 – Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 10:30 a.m.

Game 11 – Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 12:00 p.m.

Game 12 – Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 1:30 p.m.

Game 13 – Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6, 4:30 p.m.

Game 14 – Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 6:00 p.m.

Game 15 – Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8, 7:30 p.m.

Game 16 – Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 9:00 p.m.

Wednesday, December 28

Game 17 – Loser Game 10 vs. Loser Game 12, 11:00 a.m.

Game 18 – Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 11, 12:30 p.m.

Game 19 – Winner Game 10 vs. Winner Game 12, 2:00 p.m.

Game 20 – Loser Game 14 vs. Loser Game 16, 5:00 p.m.

Game 21 – Winner Game 13 vs. Winner Game 15, 6:30 p.m.

Game 22 – Winner Game 14 vs. Winner Game 16, 8:00 p.m.

Thursday, December 29

Game 23 – 5th Place Game, 11:00 a.m.

Game 24 – Consolation Final, 12:30 p.m.

Game 25 – 3rd Place Game, 2:00 p.m.

Game 26 – Championship, 6:30 p.m.

Lebanon-Wesclin Christmas Tournament

Area Teams Participating: Roxana, Southwestern

Monday, December 26

Game 1 – Sparta vs. Greenville, 9:30 a.m.

Game 2 – Southwestern vs. Columbia, 11:00 a.m.

Game 3 – Wesclin vs. Chester, 12:30 p.m.

Game 4 – Steelville vs. Mount Olive, 2:00 p.m.

Game 5 – Roxana vs. Red Bud, 3:30 p.m.

Game 6 – Marissa vs. Christ Our Rock, 5:00 p.m.

Game 7 – DuQuoin vs. New Athenss, 6:30 p.m.

Game 8 – Carlyle at Lebanon, 8:00 p.m.

Tuesday, December 27

Game 9 – 9:30 a.m.

Game 10 – 11:00 a.m.

Game 11 – 12:30 p.m.

Game 12 – 2:00 p.m.

Game 13 – 3:30 p.m.

Game 14 – 5:00 p.m.

Game 15 – 6:30 p.m.

Game 16 – 8:00 p.m.

Wednesday, December 28

Game 17 – 12:30 p.m.

Game 18 – 2:00 p.m.

Game 19 – 3:30 p.m.

Game 20 – 5:00 p.m.

Game 21 – 6:30 p.m.

Game 22 – 8:00 p.m.

Thursday, December 29

Game 23 – Consolation Final, 3:30 p.m.

Game 24 – Fifth Place, 5:00 p.m.

Game 25 – Third Place, 6:30 p.m.

Game 26 – Championship, 8:00 p.m.

56th Annual Mater Dei Christmas Tournament

Area Teams Participating: Metro-East Lutheran

Tuesday, December 27

Game 1 – Metro-East Lutheran vs. Nashville, 9:00 a.m.

Game 2 – Highland vs. Okawville, 10:30 a.m.

Game 3 – Mater Dei vs. Carlyle, 1:00 p.m.

Game 4 – Briarcrest vs. Central, 2:30 p.m.

Game 5 – Nashville vs. Sacred Heart Griffin, 4:00 p.m.

Game 6 – Oakwville vs. Mascoutah, 6:30 p.m.

Game 7 – Carlyle vs. Metro-East Lutheran, 8:00 p.m.

Game 8 – Central vs. Highland, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday, December 28

Game 9 – Sacred Heart Griffin vs. Metro-East Lutheran, 12:00 p.m.

Game 10 – Mascoutah vs. Highland, 1:30 p.m.

Game 11 – Okawville vs. Central, 3:00 p.m.

Game 12 – Nashville vs. Carlyle, 6:00 p.m.

Game 13 – Mater Dei vs. Sacred Heart Griffin, 7:30 p.m.

Game 14 – Briarcrest vs. Mascoutah, 9:00 p.m.

Thursday, December 29

Game 15 – Mater Dei vs. Metro-East Lutheran, 12:00 p.m.

Game 16 – Briarcrest vs. Highland, 1:30 p.m.

Game 17 – Sacred Heart Griffin vs. Carlyle, 3:00 p.m.

Game 18 – Mascoutah vs. Central, 6:00 p.m.

Game 19 – Nashville vs. Mater Dei, 7:30 p.m.

Game 20 – Okawville vs. Briarcrest, 9:00 p.m.

Friday, December 30

Game 21 – 12:00 p.m.

Game 22 – 1:30 p.m.

Game 23 – Fifth Place, 3:00 p.m.

Game 24 – Third Place, 6:00 p.m.

Game 25 – First Place, 7:30 p.m.

Oswego East Holiday Classic Tournament

Area Teams Participating: Edwardsville

Tuesday, December 27

Game 1 – Downers South vs. Oswego, 8:00 a.m.

Game 2 – Sycamore vs. East Aurora, 9:30 a.m.

Game 3 – Lemont vs. West Chicago, 11:00 a.m.

Game 4 – Oswego East vs. Jefferson, 1:00 p.m.

Game 5 – Queen of Peace vs. Plainfield Central, 2:30 p.m.

Game 6 – ACC vs. Thornwood, 4:00 p.m.

Game 7 – Harlem vs. Metea Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Game 8 – Edwardsville vs. Joliet Central, 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, December 28

Game 9 – Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 10:00 a.m. (Blue Gym)

Game 10 – Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 10:00 a.m.

Game 11 – Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 11:30 a.m. (Blue Gym)

Game 12 – Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 11:30 a.m.

Game 13 – Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6, 1:00 p.m. (Blue Gym)

Game 14 – Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 1:00 p.m.

Game 15 – Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8, 2:30 p.m. (Blue Gym)

Game 16 – Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 2:30 p.m.

Thursday, December 29

Game 17 – Loser Game 9 vs. Loser Game 11, 10:00 a.m. (Blue Gym)

Game 18 – Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 11, 10:00 a.m.

Game 19 – Loser Game 13 vs. Loser Game 15, 11:30 a.m. (Blue Gym)

Game 20 – Winner Game 13 vs. Winner Game 15, 11:30 a.m.

Game 21 – Loser Game 10 vs. Loser Game 12, 1:00 p.m. (Blue Gym)

Game 22 – Winner Game 10 vs. Winner Game 12, 1:00 p.m.

Game 23 – Loser Game 14 vs. Loser Game 16, 2:30 p.m. (Blue Gym)

Game 24 – Winner Game 14 vs. Winner Game 16, 2:30 p.m.

Friday, December 30

Game 25 – 7th Consolation, 9:00 a.m. (Blue Gym)

Game 26 – 5th Place, 10:00 a.m.

Game 27 – 5th Consolation, 10:30 a.m. (Blue Gym)

Game 28 – 1st Consolation, 11:30 a.m.

Game 29 – 7th Place, 12:00 p.m. (Blue Gym)

Game 30 – 3rd Place, 1:00 p.m.

Game 31 – 3rd Consolation, 1:30 p.m. (Blue Gym)

Game 32 – Championship, 2:30 p.m.

