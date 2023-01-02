FRIDAY, DECEMBER 30 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

38TH PRAIRIE FARMS COLLINSVILLE HOLIDAY CLASSIC

13TH PLACE GAME

GRANITE CITY 45. ALTON 38: In the 13th place game of the Prairie Farms Collinsville Holiday Classic, Granite took 13th place by defeating Alton.

Mario Brown led the Warriors with 15 points, while Trevon Bond added 13 points. The Redbirds were led by Jamion Everage, who scored 13 points, while both Kobe Taylor and Byron Stampley, Jr. each hit for eight points.

Alton is now 2-11 on the year.

15TH PLACE GAME

GRANITE CITY 46, OAKVILLE 29: In a very unusual situation, the Warriors replaced Madison, who had forfeited their 15th place semifinal game to Granite 2-0, and went on to defeat Oakville in the 15th place game.

Brown once again led the Warriors, this time with 20 points, while Alvin Valentine added 10 points.

Granite City is now 7-8 on the year, while the Tigers go to 3-8.

FIFTH PLACE GAME

COLLINSVILLE 44, LINCOLN 38: Collinsville bounced back very well to take fifth place, defeating Lincoln to claim the spot.

Jamorie Wysinger and Zach Chambers both led the Kahoks with 11 points each, while Jake Wilkinson added 10 points.

The Kahoks are now 11-5, while the Railsplitters go to 11-2.

In other games on the final day of the tournament, Mundelein downed Belleville Althoff Catholic for 11th place 56-55, McCluer North won the consolation title, getting past Triad 45-44, O'Fallon took seventh place with a 62-51 win over Collierville, Tenn., Belleville East won the third-place game over Rockford East 82-54 and Decatur MacArthur won its second straight championship, getting past Quincy in the final 57-53.

DON MAUER HOLIDAY INVITATIONAL AT MARY INSTITUTE-COUNTRY DAY SCHOOL, LADUE, MO.

CONSOLATION FINAL

EDWARDSVILLE 49, PARKWAY CENTRAL 36: Edwardsville bounced back in the Don Mauer Holiday Invitational at MICDS to win the consolation final over Parkway Central.

Kris Crosby led the way for the Tigers with 12 points, while Malik Allen hit for nine points.

Edwardsville is now 9-6, while the Colts drop to 5-7.

In the fifth place game, Parkway South got past Whitfield 63-61, Ladue Horton Watkins took the third-place game over Francis Howell 68-57 and in the final, Kirkwood won the championship over the host Rams 52-44.

BREESE MATER DEI CHRISTMAS TOURNAMENT

In the final day of the Breese Mater Dei Christmas Tournament, Metro-East Lutheran won its first game of the season with a 54-52 victory over McCluer in the ninth-place game, while Trenton Wesclin won the seventh-place game over Nashville 53-41, the host Knights came in fifth with a 79-70 win over Orchard Farm, Mo., Mascoutah came in third with a 50-45 win over Breese Central and in the final, Briarcliff Christian of Levee Eads, Tenn. defeated CBC 63-50.

Metro-East is now 1-8 on the year, while the Comets go to 0-12.

NINTH EFFINGHAM/TEUTOPOLIS HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

CONSOLATION QUARTERFINALS

HIGHLAND 47, KNOXVILLE 36: On Thursday in the Effingham/Teutopolis Holiday Tournament, Highland bounced back from a first round loss to win over Knoxville in the consolation quarterfinals.

Article continues after sponsor message

Jake Ottensmeier led the Bulldogs with 16 points, with Brendan Gelly scoring 11 points and Cade Altadonna adding 10 points.

The Blue Bullets are currently 8-5 on the year.

CONSOLATION SEMIFINALS

HIGHLAND 53, MATTOON 51: In their second game of the day, Highland rallied from a first quarter deficit to hold on and win over Mattoon.

Altadonna led the Bulldogs with 20 points, while Grant Fleming had 11 points and Ottensmeier came up with 10 points.

The Green Wave are now 312 on the year.

FRIDAY'S RESULT

CONSOLATION FINAL

HIGHLAND 58, ST. LOUIS LUTHERAN NORTH 45: Highland went on to win the consolation title with an impressive win over Lutheran North.

Ottensmeier had a big game for the Bulldogs with 24 points, while Altadonna added nine points.

Highland is now 10-5, while the Crusaders slipped to 8-5.

In the seventh-place game, the host Flaming Hearts defeated Oak Lawn 55-46, while Champaign Centennial took fifth place with a 52-48 win over Chicago Brooks, third place went to Pleasant Plains, who won over Effingham St. Anthony Catholic 52-43 and in the final, Frankfort Lincoln-Way East won the title over the co-host Wooden Shoes 56-38.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

CENTRALIA CHRIST OUR ROCK LUTHERAN WINTERFEST

THE FINAL

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 49, STAUNTON 44 (OT): In what turned out to be a blockbuster final, McGivney won the championship of the COR Winterfest with a dramatic overtime win over Staunton.

The Bulldogs broke out on top after the first quarter 15-10, then led at halftime 22-17. Staunton extended the lead to 35-29 after three quarters, but the Griffins rallied to outscore the Bulldogs in the fourth quarter 15-9 to tie the game 44-44 after regulation, then scored the only five points of the overtime to win the championship.

Mary Harkins came up big for McGivney with 25 points, while Sami Oller added 10 points, Julia Stobie had eight points, Alexis Bond scored three points, Sophia Ivnik hit for two points and Emily Johnson had a single point.

The Griffins are now 14-2, while Staunton is now 11-2. The two teams play again on Tuesday at McGivney's gym in a 7:30 p.m. start.

In the preliminary games on the final day, Vandalia won the consolation title over Chester 57-23, fifth place went to Greenville, a 45-42 winner over Pinckneyville and McLeansboro Hamilton County took third place with a 46-34 win over Louisville North Clay.

DON MAUER HOLIDAY INVITATIONAL AT MARY INSTITUTE-COUNTRY DAY SCHOOL, LADUE, MO.

THIRD-PLACE GAME

CLAYTON 66, COLLINSVILLE 62: In the third-place game at the Don Mauer Holiday Invitational at MICDS, Collinsville had a pair of big games from both Megan Janson and Jenna Scheller, but came up short as the Kahoks fell to Clayton.

Janson scored 24 points Collinsville, while Scheller added 20 points.

The Kahoks are now 10-6, while the Greyhounds improved to 6-5.

In the other games on the final day of the tourney, Ladue Horton Watkins took seventh place over Rockwood Lafayette 37-33, the host Rams won the consolation title over Kirkwood 41-35 and the championship went to Ft. Zumwalt West, a 44-40 winner over Rockwood Marquette.

WATERLOO-RED BUD HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

On the final day of the Waterloo-Red Bud Holiday Tournament, co-host Red Bud defeated Marissa-Coulterville for seventh place 39-21, Waterloo Gibault Catholic took fifth place with a 33-29 win over Roxana, Carlyle won the third-place game over Columbia 62-54 and host Waterloo won the championship with a 49-46 win over Belleville Althoff Catholic.

The Hawks are now 11-4, while the Shells go to 4-10.

More like this: