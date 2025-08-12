ROXANA — Holden Shoemaker, a local athlete known for his dedication and leadership, has advanced to the top 20 in the voting for Sports Illustrated Youth Athlete of the Year. The national contest, which honors outstanding youth athletes across the United States, continues its voting phase for two more days before narrowing the field to 15 finalists.

Those interested in supporting Holden can cast their votes and learn more about his nomination at athleteoftheyear.org/2025/holden-4e48.

Holden’s father, Blake Shoemaker, expressed pride in his son’s achievement and highlighted the importance of community support in the competition.

“My wife, Danielle, and I are very proud of him," he said. "It speaks to how hard of a worker, and good of a kid he is to have so many people care to help see him do well in a contest like this." He added that Holden asks daily if he is still in the contest and described him as competitive in all endeavors.

Holden participates in multiple sports while maintaining academic success and peer leadership.

“This kid works so hard at everything he does day in and day out. He is a wonderful student, and leader to his peers,” Blake Shoemaker said, emphasizing that social media votes are crucial for Holden to secure national recognition.

A notable moment in Holden’s athletic career was his participation in the Midwest National Wrestling Tournament, which he called the biggest tournament he had attended.

