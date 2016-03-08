Alton — Dennis Rose, President of Dennis Rose and Associates, P.C., is pleased to announce that Donna L. Hoggatt has been recognized by the Illinois CPA Society for passing her CPA exam. In addition, she has received a promotion to manager of the firm.

The test consists of four sections including financial accounting and reporting, auditing, regulation (tax), and business environment and concepts.

“Donna passed all 4 sections on her first attempt," said Rose. “Donna is very dedicated and self-motivated, so I had every confidence she would do well. I am proud to have her working for my firm.”

Hoggatt commented, “Studying for the CPA exam while working full-time and taking care of a family is not an easy task. I have a great support group and have many people to thank for their consistent concern and help.”

At DRA, Hoggatt is responsible for supervising staff and managing a client portfolio to include compilations, reviews, tax returns, attestation engagements, and audit work. She has 23 years of experience.

Hoggatt is a 2015 Summa Cum Laude graduate of Missouri Baptist University. She enjoys spending her free time with her friends and family. She enjoys playing the piano and organ and plays for church services and the choir at Faith Baptist Church in Godfrey. She has been married to her husband, Gary, for 23 years and they have two children. Hoggatt and her family reside in Alton.

Dennis Rose and Associates, P.C. was founded in Alton, IL, in 1997 and is currently licensed in the states of Illinois and Missouri. DRA provides personalized services to meet your business or individual needs. Services include Auditing, Reviews, Compilations, Bookkeeping, Payroll and Payroll Tax, Tax Return Preparation, and Business Consulting.

For additional information contact Dennis Rose and Associates, P.C. by calling 618-465-4999 or by email at drosecpa@dra-cpa.com. Visit our website www.dra-cpa.com.

