SPRINGFIELD – As the Consul General of Bulgaria visited the state Capitol Thursday to underscore the positive partnership between Illinois and Bulgaria, state Rep. Jay Hoffman, D-Swansea, introduced a resolution recognizing this March as Bulgarian American Heritage Month.

“Granite City hosts the oldest Bulgarian American community in the country, and we’re thankful for the countless contributions this community has brought to the Metro East,” Hoffman said. “Our countries have a strong relationship that dates back 120 years, a relationship that has only grown stronger in recent years. I appreciate Consul General Stankov’s visit to our capitol, it was a wonderful opportunity to celebrate our cultures.”

Hoffman’s House Resolution 23 congratulates the people of the Republic of Bulgaria as they celebrate their 145th liberation anniversary this month. The resolution highlights the contribution of Bulgarian immigrants in the United States, including cultural, technological and civic influences that have left a positive mark on communities. The resolution also focuses on the strong resistance from the Bulgarian people to resist Nazi pressure to deport Bulgarian Jews, as well as the enduring national spirit that allowed Bulgaria to persevere through communist oppression.

