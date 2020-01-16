SPRINGFIELD – Bishop Thomas John Paprocki,known as “The Holy Goalie”, along with Chicago Blackhawks alumni, will take to the ice for the 10th annual “Hockey with Bishop Paprocki” at the United Center in Chicago on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at 2:10 p.m. to benefit Catholic Charities Legal Services (CCLS), which provides free legal assistance in civil matters to those with little to no income living in the Diocese of Springfield in Illinois.

Joining Bishop Paprockion the ice will be Chicago Blackhawk alum, Grant “Granny” Mulvey, who holds the Blackhawk’s record for most goals in a game at five; and most goals scored in a single period at four.Tickets are $125 and can be purchased by visiting cc.dio.org.The ticket price includes entry to the charity game at 2:10 p.m., entry to the Blackhawks vs. Blues game at 6:30p.m., and a limited edition Chicago Blackhawks metal lunchbox.

Only 200 tickets will be sold to the Charity Game.CCLS, implemented by Bishop Paprocki in 2014,has quickly become a popular program of Catholic Charities as the need for this type of service is significant. Since the inception of the program, CCLS has able to close 963 cases after providing some sort of service, advice or representation to low income individuals who reside in the 28 county service area of the Diocese of Springfield.“

There are numerous studies and reports that say close to half of people living in America could not raise estimated $400 to meet an emergency, if the need arose. The average hourly fee rate for lawyers exceeds $200 per hour,” said CCLS Program Director, Bill Henry. Henry added that many of the cases referred to him involve housing.

What: Charity game to benefit Catholic Charities Legal Services with Chicago Blackhawks vs. St. Louis Blues game to follow.

Where: United Center, 1901 W. Madison St., Chicago, IL 60612When: Sunday, March 8, 2020 at 2:10 p.m.; Blackhawks vs. Blues at 6:30 p.m.Ticket Price: $125. Only 200 tickets will be sold to the Charity Game.For more information or to purchase tickets,visit cc.dio.org or call or email Laura Wolfe at 217-321-8311 or wolfe@cc.dio.org

“As lawyers, we ‘hold the keys’ to the American justice system. Along with that tremendous responsibility, comes a keen awareness that those in our society who cannot afford legal representation face a vastly darker reality than those who can. CCLS is dedicated to bridging the justice gap through compassionate pro bono legal services inspired by the loving heart of Christ,” said Bishop Paprocki, who also co-founded the Chicago Legal Clinic. For more information on Catholic Charities Legal Services, how to receive services, make a donation, or volunteer as an attorney, contact Henry at 217-523-9201.

