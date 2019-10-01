ALTON – There isn’t a cup large enough to contain the generosity of local Hit-N-Run owners Dwight Fowler and his wife Teresa. The Fowlers recently presented the Riverbender Community Center a check through proceeds generated from the sale of D.A.R.E. soft drinks.

Article continues after sponsor message

For several years, a portion of each purchase of a D.A.R.E. soft drink went towards the local school’s D.A.R.E. programs. Some school districts no longer operate the D.A.R.E. program, so the proceeds generated through the campaign began flowing to support local nonprofit organizations that provide services to young people. Since taking ownership of the Hit-N-Run stores in Bethalto, Granite City, East Alton, Wood River and both Alton locations in 2017, the Fowlers have vowed to continue the program at their stores.

“The Riverbender Community Center has been receiving contributions from the Hit-N-Run D.A.R.E. soft drink program since 2010,” said RBCC Executive Director Jeff Allsman. “And while Dwight prefers to downplay the contributions, they certainly impact the programs we provide to youths all around the River Bend.

“But the Fowlers’ generosity doesn’t stop with the last drop of a D.A.R.E. soft drink. Dwight and his wife have supported the Center with numerous other contributions, including the donation of prizes for our annual Open House during the holiday season,” Allsman said. “And they also support several other local nonprofits and causes. They are just great people with an authentic desire to support the communities their businesses represent.”

More like this: