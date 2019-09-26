WOOD RIVER - Hit-N-Run made a significant donation of $3,000 this week to the Wood River Police.

Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells said Hit-N-Run Drive-Thru is such an awesome community partner.

Article continues after sponsor message

"The owners, Dwight and Teresa Fowler, support the police throughout the year," he said.

This week, along with store manager, Christal Carpenter, the Fowler’s made a donation to Wood River Police.

"This money supports the Too Good For Drugs Program," Chief Wells said. "The program is taught at Lewis & Clark Junior High by Officer Chris Alfaro. They keep this program going with the donation. The money is raised through the Care Program at Hit-N-Run. A percentage of each care cup of soda purchased goes to support law enforcement. Thank you to Dwight and Teresa and everyone who purchased a care cup at Hit-N-Run."

More like this: