Hit-N-Run celebrate new ownership with ribbon cutting
BETHALTO - The well-wishers and the staff of the Hit-N-Run stores celebrated their new ownership Tuesday afternoon with a ribbon cutting at the Bethalto location.
The new owners of the six Hit-n-Run Convenience Store locations, Dwight and Teresa Fowler, have been involved with Hit-N-Run since Teresa was working there as a teenager and have finally achieved their dreams of having their own business.
"Hit-N-Run has been one of our staple businesses for many, many years," Bethalto Mayor Alan Winslow said at the ribbon cutting sponsored by the Riverbend Growth Association. "We're just thrilled to see the expansion that is underway here and we'd like offer our congratulations to Dwight and Teresa. We really look forward to working with them for years to come."
The Fowler's bought the stores about a month ago and are excited to continue the convenient services that Hit-N-Run become known for.
Dwight Fowler said they're working on cleaning up the stores and giving them each a face lift as well as introducing some new items.
"We’re trying to add little things left and right," he said. "We're adding new products like Dippin' Dots and just moving things around. Getting some better pricing and doing better deals with vendors to get a better price."
Hit-n-Run Convenience Stores
Alton Stores:
2345 State Street 1818 Washington Ave.
Alton, IL 62002 Alton, IL 62002
618-466-0411 618-465-9402
East Alton: Wood River:
308 W. St. Louis Ave. 900 E. Edwardsville Road
East Alton, IL 62024 Wood River, IL 62095
618-259-8587 618-254-0148
Bethalto: Granite City:
515 N. Bellwood 4601 Maryville Road
Bethalto, IL 62010 Granite City, IL 62040
618-259-4481 618-931-3805
More information about Hit-N-Run can be found on their website hitnrunstores.com
