BETHALTO - Hit ’N Run recently made a decision to install digital displays and one of the owners Dwight Fowler said they couldn’t be happier with the success of the devices.

Now, Fowler said Hit ’N Run plans 12 more digital display installations and wants to provide them in drive-thru locations.

Fowler said the digital displays are great to assist with impulse spending and improving product awareness.

Other businesses with Riverbender.com digital displays include: Alton City Hall, Alton’s new Multi Modal Center, Lewis and Clark Community College, Midwest Motorsports, Honke Properties and more.

Article continues after sponsor message

“My philosophy is it gets the images we want out there a lot better than just picture signs,” Fowler said. “Product awareness is the key today in business. We are already getting a lot of response from the digital displays. People also like the news on the bottom because it allows them to know what is going on in cities throughout the area. We have received a lot of good response from that part of the displays, too.”

Riverbender.com/Edglentoday.com advertising sales person Pat Schwarte said digital displays are a great method for sparking those who make the impulse purchase and informing the public of various services a business has to offer.

“Modern day billboards are just too pricey in my opinion,” Schwarte said. “Digital display is able to convey the message in a more nimble fashion. The displays also offer riverbender.com headline news, weather and much more. We think this is going to be very successful for area businesses.”

Riverbender.com/Edglentoday.com Advertising Director Amy Schaake said: "This is an opportunity for area businesses to re-target existing patrons, perhaps providing information of evening specials, upcoming events, music schedules, or other interests they are not aware of."

To learn more about digital signage contact Pat Schwarte or Amy Schaake at riverbender.com at sales@riverbender.com or call (618) 465-9850.

More like this: