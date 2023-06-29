ALTON - Hit it out of the park in Alton and Collinsville during All Star Restaurant Week July 7 – 16 featuring 34 locally owned and operated restaurants serving up delicious dining specials.

A total of 24 restaurants in Alton, Grafton, Bethalto, East Alton, Godfrey are participating in this popular dining event. Ten restaurants will serve up great specials in Collinsville. All will feature a lunch and/or dinner special for the 10 day dining event.

And once again diners can receive a free commemorative pint glass with a receipt from a participating restaurant to the Alton Visitor Center, 200 Piasa St., Alton or Uptown Scoops, 403 W. Main St., Collinsville. Glasses are available while supplies last.

“Restaurant Week is a great way to celebrate all the amazing locally owned and operated restaurants in the Great Rivers & Routes region,” Cory Jobe, President & CEO of the Great

Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau said. “From Alton to Collinsville, we are able to highlight our delicious destinations to the visiting public and local residents eager to try something new.”

Mouthwatering Restaurant Week specials include pastas, woodfired pizzas, mouth-watering steaks, traditional Irish fare, smoked pork steaks, tacos, and secret recipe fried chicken.

Participating restaurants in the Alton region include: Alton Sports Tap, Bossanova Restaurant and Lounge, Bakers & Hale, Bluff City Grill, Brown Bag Bistro, Castelli’s at 255, Decaro’s, Great Rivers Tap & Grill, Johnson’s Corner, Gentelin’s on Broadway, Heaterz Hot Chicken, Laux Brickhouse, My Just Desserts, Morrison’s Irish Pub, Old Bakery Beer Company, Roma’s Pizza, Santino’s Steak & Pasta House, School House Grill at SSP, State Street Market, Taqueria Maya, The Lodge at Lovejoy Lounge, The Terrace at Aeries Resort and Tony’s Steakhouse & Bar. Stepping up to the plate for the first time in All Star Restaurant Week is Gumbo 2 Geaux in Alton.

Collinsville’s participating restaurants include: Colton’s Steak House, Joe’s Pizza & Pasta, Lottie’s Café, McDill’s Irish Pub, Mungo’s Italian Eatery, Old Herald Brewery & Distillery, Sloan’s Pub House, The Sandwich Shop Diner, Porters Steakhouse and Zapata’s Mexican Restaurant.

With great deals and great menus, All-Star Restaurant Week presents an opportunity for locals and visitors throughout the region to try a new restaurant or visit one of their favorites. These restaurants need as much support as possible after being rocked with closures and reduced occupancy limits. Bring a large appetite and be prepared to enjoy great meals.

“Restaurant Week really is an opportunity for our local, family-owned restaurants to shine,” Jobe points out. “Each restaurant taking part has worked hard to put together a menu showcasing their specialties while also providing diners with a distinct culinary experience,” Mr. Jobe noted.

The Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau will also be offering a free commemorative, souvenir Restaurant Week glass for anyone who stops by the participating restaurants and purchases a special. The Alton All-Star Restaurant Week is a nod to the highly popular Alton Catfish Classic fishing tournament. Glasses are available at the Alton Visitor Center, 200 Piasa St., while supplies last.

The Alton Visitor Center is open Wednesdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Receipts must be dated between July 7 - 16 in order to receive a glass.

Collinsville diners can receive their free commemorative glass at Uptown Scoops, 403 W. Main St. The Collinsville glass highlights the city’s claim to fame as the Horseradish Capital of the World.

Diners who want their free glass must bring a receipt from a participating restaurant dated July 7-16.

For more information or to view menus offered by the participating restaurants go to www.riversandroutes.com.

