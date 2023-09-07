JERSEY COUNTY - The 32nd annual Apple Festival will be held Saturday, Oct. 7, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Jersey County Historical Society, located at 601 N. State St. in Jerseyville.

More than 30 vendors will be located throughout the grounds, selling pottery, jewelry, fall crafts, honey, and other goods.

There is no charge to enter the grounds.

Live entertainment will be offered from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and includes Jersey Community High School students at 10 a.m., Anya Alexis Wilkie at 11:30 a.m., the Gibson Girls at noon, and Back in the Saddle at 1:30 p.m.

Jerseyville’s oldest home, the Cheney House (which pre-dates both Jerseyville and Jersey County and includes a stop on the Underground Railroad) will be open for tours, as will the one-room Lone Star School (built in 1877), Union Forest Church (built in 1920), log cabins and the 10-room museum.

The museum is full of local artifacts and historical photos, including a racing sleigh and buggy, four vintage cards (including a 1916 Model T Ford and 1909 Sears Motor Buggy, a mastodon tooth and bone found near Otter Creek in Jersey County, an extensive collection of Indian artifacts, and much, much more.

All buildings can be toured for just $5. Those under the age of 5 are free.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., children can complete a number of pioneer chores, such as milking a cow, gathering eggs, churning butter, and shelling and grinding corn. Children will earn a coin for each chore completed, which can then be used to buy candy in an old-fashioned Mercantile. Children can also complete multiple pioneer crafts. The cost is $5 per child.

A variety of food – including fish, chicken strips, fries, stew, ham and beans with cornbread, hot dogs, and lots of homemade pies and desserts – will be available for purchase.

Several large parking lots are located near the Historical Society grounds, including the high school, which is located across the street to the north; Lion’s Club Park, across the street to the east, and Jerseyville City Center Plaza, which is located just a block south, between Dairy Queen and Germania Brew Haus.

Vendor spots are still available and can be reserved by calling Glenda at 618-946-7318. The cost for a 15” x 15” spot is $40.

If you have questions about the Apple Festival, please call 618-498-3514.

