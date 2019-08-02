WOOD RIVER - The historic building that had parts collapse on July 22 at 114 Whitelaw in Wood River was demolished Friday afternoon.

A crowd stood and watched the demolition that was intense over the lunch hour in Wood River on Friday.

Wood River Mayor Cheryl Maguire said the owner was very cooperative in rectifying the difficult situation.

"The city inspectors have worked closely with his crew," she said. "Safety for everyone is the main reason."

Engineers were shoring up the building on Thursday when the large cracks were discovered.

Wood River Fire Chief Brendan McKee said the fear was the building would fall totally and this was the only safe option.

