JERSEYVILLE - The Jersey County Historical Society will open the historic Cheney house for Christmas tours on Dec. 7, 8, 12, 14, and 15 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The home is located at 601 N. State St. in Jerseyville.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Cheney house predates Jerseyville and Jersey County and is the oldest home in the Jerseyville area. In addition to nearly a dozen beautifully decorated trees, the tour examines the history of popular Christmas traditions, such as wassailing, kissing under the mistletoe, and placing candles in windows.

Tickets are $5 per person and can be purchased at the front door of the Cheney house the night of the tours.

More like this:

Rod Jackson to Present on Mississippi River Community Histories
Mar 3, 2025
Area Students Earn Dean's List Honors At Illinois College
Jun 25, 2025
Jerseyville Man Charged With Home Invasion, Battery, More
Jul 7, 2025
Jerseyville City Hall, Police, Fire Buildings Upgraded
Apr 9, 2025
Jerseyville City Council Exploring Trash, Recycling Service Options
Jun 24, 2025

 