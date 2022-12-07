JERSEYVILLE - The Jersey County Historical Society will open the historic Cheney house for Christmas tours on Dec. 7, 8, 12, 14, and 15 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The home is located at 601 N. State St. in Jerseyville.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Cheney house predates Jerseyville and Jersey County and is the oldest home in the Jerseyville area. In addition to nearly a dozen beautifully decorated trees, the tour examines the history of popular Christmas traditions, such as wassailing, kissing under the mistletoe, and placing candles in windows.

Tickets are $5 per person and can be purchased at the front door of the Cheney house the night of the tours.

More like this: