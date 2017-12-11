EDWARDSVILLE - HireLevel powered by Extra Help, one of the region’s largest women-owned employment, payroll, and workforce management companies created their #HireLevelDifference campaign to go into the communities around them and make a positive impact extending past employment.

This month the #HireLevelDifference was dedicated to the Mannie Jackson Center for the Humanities (MJCH). HireLevel donated $1,265.00. The Mannie Jackson Center for the Humanities’ mission is to create communities that embrace respect, dignity, understanding and forgiveness among people of different cultures, races and religion.

The MJCH has four divisions, which aim to achieve this mission — Humanities, Hospitality, STEM, and the Conference Center. The Humanities Center is a place for scholars and others related to the humanities to gather, collaborate, and strategize on new educational programs such as publish lectures, featured speakers, conferences, seminars. The Alma Irene Aitch STEM Center is an educational center to grow critical thinking and problem-solving skills by combing science, technology, engineering, and math with the arts and social sciences. The Center operates with respect, understanding, kindness, and forgiveness at its foundation; embracing diversity and influencing positive social change.

“The Mannie Jackson Center for the Humanities is so grateful for the donation made by HireLevel. Our initiatives and projects would not be made possible without the support of organizations and residents throughout the community,” said Dr. Hightower, Mannie Jackson Center for the Humanities Foundation Executive Director. “We thank you for recognizing the importance of the humanities to this region, and investing in our center’s core principles – respect, dignity, understanding and forgiveness.”

At HireLevel, diversity, community, and personal growth are of the upmost importance. The team is honored to have been able to contribute to the MJCHF’s cause of inspiring social change through education, critical thinking, and inclusion.

To learn more about the MJCHF mission and programs or how you can participate or contribute to their cause, visit http://www.mjchf.org/page/ about-the-foundation/

To continue following the #HireLevelDifference Campaign you can search the hashtag on Facebook or check out the HireLevel blog.

