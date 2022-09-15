ALTON - Hiram’s Bar on Third Street in Alton is making a valiant attempt to support local artists with an art show on Saturday. He said he will allow artists to display up to three pieces of artwork (paintings and sculptures).

The artist chosen will have their best work and a profile about them featured the week after the show on Riverbender.com.

Hiram’s owner Hiram Lewis said artists can sell their work for free that day in his 2,000-square-foot gallery and he encourages people to bring their friends and family.

“We have a huge art culture around the Alton area and I just wanted to have a free place for them to display and sell their work,” Lewis said. “This is a way of giving back. Some people were talking to me about doing some things for the artists, so I thought this would be a good way to start. I already have some artists lined up, but I hope for some more to come and display their work.”

Submit photos of your work to: artshow@hiramsbar.com

Artists are asked to include their name and phone number in the entries. All submissions must be received by sometime Friday, September 23, 2022.

