CARROLLTON - A Hillview man died in a crash that occurred on U.S. 67 at 5:14 p.m. Sunday, May 21, a half-mile north of 1700 North in Carrollton.

The man, Robert Wear, 68 of Hillview, was traveling northbound at the location. The Illinois State Police District 18 said for some unknown reason, Wear’s motorcycle crossed the center line and struck the side of a van driven by Matthew Humphrey, 34, of Greenfield. Wear was ejected from the motorcycle. He was transported to Memorial Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

The driver and passengers in the van reported no injuries. The van was headed southbound at the same location, State Police said.

Illinois State Police District 18 responded and investigated the crash. Other agencies who assisted were White Hall Police Department, Carrollton Police Department, Roodhouse Police Department, Greene County Sheriff’s Office, White Hall Fire Department, Carrollton Fire Department, Green County Coroner and IDOT.

The roadway was shut down for approximately five and a half hours. The crash is under investigation by the Illinois State Police Crash Reconstruction Unit.