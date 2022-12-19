Advertise | Subscribe | Submissions | Podcasts | Radio
Hillsboro Police Release Name Of 33-Year-Old Deceased Man Found Near High School

Dan Brannan
Dan Brannan, Content Director
December 19, 2022 10:01 AM December 19, 2022 11:01 AM
HILLSBORO - The Hillsboro Police Department released the identity of the body discovered in a creek near Hillsboro High School this past Friday. The decedent has been identified as 33-year-old Joshua L. Ernst of Hillsboro.

Ernst's body was located by students walking home from school near Fairground Avenue in Hillsboro around 3 p.m. Friday.

Hillsboro Police also said video surveillance footage is being viewed and collected of the incident and the investigation into the circumstances leading up to Ernst’s death remains ongoing. Police said a forensic autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday.

Hillsboro High School's home boys basketball game that night was canceled because of the discovery.

The Hillsboro Police Department along with the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office, Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, and Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigations Unit are investigating the body discovery.

