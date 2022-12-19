Hillsboro Police Release Name Of 33-Year-Old Deceased Man Found Near High School

HILLSBORO - The Hillsboro Police Department released the identity of the body discovered in a creek near Hillsboro High School this past Friday. The decedent has been identified as 33-year-old Joshua L. Ernst of Hillsboro.

Ernst's body was located by students walking home from school near Fairground Avenue in Hillsboro around 3 p.m. Friday.

Hillsboro Police also said video surveillance footage is being viewed and collected of the incident and the investigation into the circumstances leading up to Ernst’s death remains ongoing. Police said a forensic autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday.