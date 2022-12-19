Hillsboro Police Release Name Of 33-Year-Old Deceased Man Found Near High School

HILLSBORO - The Hillsboro Police Department released the identity of the body discovered in a creek near Hillsboro High School this past Friday. The decedent has been identified as 33-year-old Joshua L. Ernst of Hillsboro.
Ernst's body was located by students walking home from school near Fairground Avenue in Hillsboro around 3 p.m. Friday.
Hillsboro Police also said video surveillance footage is being viewed and collected of the incident and the investigation into the circumstances leading up to Ernst’s death remains ongoing. Police said a forensic autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday.
The Hillsboro Police Department along with the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office, Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, and Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigations Unit are investigating the body discovery.
