JERSEYVILLE - Hillbillie Ranch kicked off their grand opening over the weekend with their three days of Mud Spree for Angel Tree.

With thousands of people in attendance, most covered in mud, one of the owners Big T, Tony Smith, said he and his partners Brandon Sinclair and Chris Carroll, felt a need for a good place to ride in the area.

"We all ride side by side, we've been enthusiasts forever," Big T said. "We just got tired of driving 17 hours to go to a good place to ride. So we decided, let's make our own park. We got a thousand acres here to play with. We can do different things. We can have more mud pits, we can put in more trails, we can really expand."

In addition to the off-roading, the weekend included six live musical performances and a live Big Foot 4x4 event all while raising funds for Angel Tree.

Big T said they intend on having several fundraising events like Mud Spree at the Ranch to help give back while having a good time.

"Each time, we're going to have a fundraiser," Big T said. "We also got a guy whose building a fire pit that we're going to give away for Veterans Day, and all veterans and first responders, they get in for free. We want to be able to give back, and we love to ride."

Big T added that they're trying to improve Hillbille Ranch through feedback in order to create a place to ride that people enjoy returning to.

"We want a place that we would like to go to," he said. "That's the way we're trying to make it. We're always stopping everybody and asking for feedback."

More information about Hillbillie Ranch can be found on their Facebook page here.

