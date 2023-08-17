GRANITE CITY - Emma Hill shot a course record seven-under-par 64 to win the individual championship as Triad ended Edwardsville's eight consecutive-year streak to win the large school Madison County girls golf tournament Tuesday afternoon at The Legacy Golf Course in Granite City.

The Knights won the team title with a 315, defeating the Tigers by three strokes, with Edwardsville firing a team score of 318 to finish second. Highland finished third with a 335, with Collinsville coming in fourth at 369 and host Granite City finished fourth with a 425. Alton also had golfers who competed in the tournament, but not enough to record a team score.

Allison Kenney of the Redbirds came in second with a 73, while the Tigers' Ruhee Gupchup was third with a 77, Triad's Makenna Jensen came in fourth with a 78 and Edwardsville's Rachel Johnson and Emma Gusewelle tied for fifth with both shooting 79s, Johnson taking fifth on a scorecard playoff.

In addition to the scores from both Hill and Jensen, Triad also got an 83 from Alexa Shreve and a 90 from Kylie Miller to take the team championship. Along with the scores from Gupchup, Johnson and Gusewelle, the Tigers got an 83 from Sophia Rankin, an 86 from Alayna Garman and an 87 from Reese McNamara.

The individual scores for the Bulldogs weren't available, while the Kahoks were led by Kylie Belobraydic's 80, with Emma Hylton shooting a 91, Maddy Lerch came up with a 93, Ally Hamm shot a 105, Ella Boerm fired an 112 and Paige Bohnemeier carded an 113. The Warriors were led by Abby Brinker's 93, while Lucy VanBuskirk shot an even 100, Breanna Brown carded an 113 and Lily Shrum shot a 121. Going along with Kenney's score, Alton saw Sabrina Coy shoot a 90 and Mackenzie Ingram fired an 113.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

