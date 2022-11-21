GODFREY - Lewis and Clark Community College has a Hike Through the Holidays on a quarter of a mile trail on campus planned from 5-9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays from December 2-23.

Hiking Through the Holidays is a campus and community event developed by Lewis and Clark’s strategic efforts to build and support a transparent and inclusive campus culture.

"We’re inviting our entire community to enjoy the beauty of our campus and share in the joy of the holiday season with us," Lewis and Clark Faculty Association President Debbie Witsken said.

Parking is free and located behind the McPike Math and Science Complex. There is no cost for this family-friendly hiking adventure, which starts on the west side of campus, near the Andy Simpson Tennis Complex. Enter the trailhead through the tennis pavilion and follow the lights and signage.

Meet Blazer the Newfie (L&C's Mascot) from 6 - 8 p.m. on Dec. 10, 17, & 23.

Lewis and Clark Community College officials said that due to uneven terrain, the trail is not wheelchair accessible.

It is also recommended that individuals wear sturdy footwear and use caution on the paths. Should the trail be closed for inclement weather at any time during the season, updates will be posted here and on the college’s Facebook page.

