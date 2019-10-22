DOWNERS GROVE - Illinois State Police (ISP) Officials and the Ellis family were joined by Illinois State Senator Melinda Bush, Illinois State Representative Joyce Mason, Illinois Tollway Officials, Green Oaks Mayor Bernard Wysocki, the Illinois Troopers Lodge 41, as well as by family and friends, at the ceremony commemorating the dedication of the Trooper Gerald W. Ellis Memorial Highway to honor fallen Illinois State Trooper Gerald W. Ellis.

The Trooper Gerald W. Ellis Memorial Highway is a half-mile stretch of highway located on I-94 from mile marker 16.5 to 17.0 in Lake County, Illinois.

On March 30, 2019, Trooper Gerald W. Ellis was on-duty in his squad car traveling home on I?94 westbound near milepost 16.75 in Green Oaks, when a wrong-way driver, who was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes, struck Trooper Ellis head on. Trooper Ellis tragically lost his life as a result of the injuries sustained in the crash.

Trooper Ellis was 36 years old and an 11-year veteran of the Illinois State Police. “Trooper Ellis served the residents of Illinois with integrity, service, and pride, and he will be remembered as a hard worker with a wonderful sense of humor, who was always willing to lend a helping hand,” stated ISP Acting Director Brendan F. Kelly. “From here on out, this stretch of highway will serve as a great reminder of the ultimate sacrifice Trooper Ellis made, and the dedication and honor with which he served the people of Illinois,” he concluded.

The resolution to dedicate the half-mile stretch of highway was initiated and sponsored by State Senator Melinda Bush and State Representative Joyce Mason. The dedication ceremony took place at the Townline Community Park in Lake Forest, Illinois.

