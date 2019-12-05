DOWNERS GROVE, IL- Illinois State Police (ISP) Officials and the Lambert family were joined by Illinois State Representative Bob Morgan, Illinois Tollway Officials, Rosemont Chief Donald E. Stephens III., as well as by family and friends, at the ceremony commemorating the dedication of the Trooper Christopher Lambert Memorial Highway to honor fallen Illinois State Trooper Christopher Lambert.

The Trooper Christopher Lambert Memorial Highway is located on I-294 between mile marker 49.25 and 50 in Cook County, Illinois.

On January 12, 2019, at approximately 4:43 p.m., Trooper Christopher Lambert was on the scene of a three-vehicle traffic crash in the left lane on I-294 near Willow Road. While handling the crash, another vehicle failed to stop and struck Trooper Lambert while he was outside of his patrol car. Trooper Lambert tragically lost his life at Glenbrook Hospital as a result of the injuries sustained in the crash.

Trooper Lambert was 34 years old and a five year veteran of the Illinois State Police. He was assigned to the District 15 Criminal Patrol Team and served in the United States Army and Army Reserves for eight years. “One his way home, at the end of his shift, Trooper Lambert saw the danger to those people involved in the three-vehicle crash, and intentionally placed himself and his vehicle in a position to protect them,” stated ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “This noble act demonstrated his amazing character that many of those who worked with him already knew and experienced. From now on, the sign posted on the stretch of highway dedicated to Trooper Lambert, will ensure his memory and legacy live on forever,” he concluded.

The resolution to dedicate the portion of the highway on I-294 was sponsored by State Senator Julie A. Morrison, State Senator Rachel Crowe, and State Representative Bob Morgan. The dedication ceremony took place at the Rosemont Theater in Rosemont, Illinois.

