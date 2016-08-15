KANDAHAR, AFGHANISTAN - The Department of Defense today announced the death of a Granite City soldier who was supporting Operation Freedom's Sentinel.



Staff Sgt. Christopher A. Wilbur, 36, of Granite City, Illinois, died Aug. 12 in Kandahar, Afghanistan, from a non-combat-related injury, the Department of Defense said. The incident is under investigation, Department of Defense officials said.



Wilbur was assigned to 1st Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, in Fort Carson, Colorado.

"It is always hard to lose a part of our military family,” Fort Carson officials said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Staff Sgt. Christopher Wilbur's family and friends during this very difficult time."

Wilbur entered the Army on June 8, 2005, and arrived at Fort Carson, Colo., Sept. 30, 2015.

He was deployed to Iraq from Dec. 9, 2005, to Dec. 11, 2006, and Sept. 23, 2007-Nov. 20, 2008. He served in Afghanistan Jan. 30, 2010-Feb. 6, 2011, and February 2016-Aug. 12, 2016.

Wilbur was highly decorated with all the medals and commendations below:

AWARDS:

Army Commendation Medal – 4

Army Achievement Medal – 2

Army Good Conduct Medal – 4

National Defense Service Medal

Afghanistan Campaign Medal with Campaign Star – 2

Iraq Campaign Medal with Campaign Star

Global War on Terrorism Service Medal

Army Service Ribbon

Overseas Ribbon – 3

NATO Medal

Drill Sergeant Identification Badge

Combat Infantryman Badge

Air Assault Badge

UNIT: 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division

