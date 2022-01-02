HIGHLAND – Highland junior running back Travis Porter was without a doubt one of the best players on the gridiron in the region in 2021.

Porter had several big games for the Bulldogs in 2021, but one of his best was a 150-yard performance in a 35-14 win over Civic Memorial late in the season. He scored four of the five Bulldogs touchdowns in that game and it could have been one of the best overall games of any offensive player in a contest in 2021.

Overall, Porter was the cream of the crop in 2021 in the Mississippi Valley Conference with 166 rushes for 1,121 yards, 20 touchdowns, an average of 6.8 per carry. The win over CM helped vault Highland back in the playoff hunt because they had a 2-4 record going into the Eagles contest. The Bulldogs finished the regular season 5-4 overall, but lost their first playoff game.

On the season, Porter also snared 21 catches for 247 yards and two scores, for an average of 11.8 yards per reception.

Highland finished with a 5-5 overall record but was 4-1 in the MVC.

“It was a pretty good game for me,” Porter said when he scored four touchdowns against CM. “Four has been the most touchdowns I have scored in a game.”

Porter didn't just contribute offensively to his team this past season; he was also a pillar for the Bulldog’s defense as a linebacker.

Porter’s versatility and reliability are something head coach, Jim Warnecke, appreciates. “Travis comes to work every day. He understands that he has a job to do and whether that is running the ball, blocking, or whatever, he does it. He’s a guy that I have absolute trust in, and I’d go to war with him because I know he’d be there. I was proud of how hard he ran. He stayed upfield and gave us a great shot to win this game.”

When asked what makes the Bulldog’s run game successful in 2021, Porter said: “I think our blocking was good. We have a great offensive line that stays strong and makes good blocks. We also have great coaches that help with everything. I think tonight we did everything well. The defense and offense all around played well. I do think we can improve on special teams.”

Taking lessons learned in early season losses against tough competition and turning them into positives is a part of the process and culture Porter, Warnecke, and the Bulldogs promote year in and year out.

The Bulldogs have “an identity of caring for each other and understanding who they play for,” said Warnecke. “I’ve been a Highland guy all my life. I was born and raised here, went to the quarterback club, and that’s helped me understand that players have a short opportunity to represent our town, our community, and the guys that played before us.

"We push that hard on the kids so they can understand that who they play for, is bigger than yourself. On top of that, we try to build good people. We believe that better people off the field are better football players. It’s a matter of being patient, doing the daily grind, and trusting in the process.”

