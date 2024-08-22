HIGHLAND — Jerod Kampwerth was officially pinned as the newly promoted Assistant Chief of the Highland-Pierron Fire Protection District during last night's Board of Trustees meeting. The ceremony, held at the district's firehouse, marked a significant milestone in Kampwerth's career in fire service.

Kampwerth began his journey in 2005 with the Glen Carbon Fire Department before moving to the Marine Fire Department in 2008.

After getting married and relocating to Highland the following year, he joined the Highland-Pierron Fire Department. Over the years, Kampwerth has distinguished himself as a reliable and knowledgeable leader, serving as an instructor in technical rescue training and rising to the rank of Captain.

His wife, Lindsey, had the honor of pinning him during the ceremony, with their children Willa, Jerome, and Naomi, as well as both sets of parents, in attendance. The event was a testament to Kampwerth's dedication and the support of his family.

The Board of Trustees expressed confidence in Kampwerth's ability to take on the additional responsibilities that come with his new role. His proven track record at emergencies and within the firehouse has positioned him as a strong leader capable of handling a multitude of roles.

"We are excited to see Kampwerth fill the additional roles of this promotion, and we are confident that he will continue to be a great firefighter and leader," said a spokesperson from the Highland-Pierron Fire Protection District.

Kampwerth's promotion is seen as a positive step forward for the department, with expectations that he will continue to contribute significantly to the safety and well-being of the community.