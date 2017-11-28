1st Row: Kylee DeLuca, Lacey Hanratty, Katelyn Duncan, Geena Budwell, Sophia Sterzl-McMullen, Britney Lackey. 2nd Row: Caitlin Basden, Olivia Loyet, Alyssa Voss, Kirsten Plocher, Lia Basden, Kate Marti, Kali Rutz, Blake Stulir, Eli Jones. 3rd Row: Trent Lammers, Connor Mortland, Morgan Leady, Anthony Gant, Cameron Altadonna, Riley Lengermann, Cory Stieb, Rece Portell, Jimmy Metzler. Not pictured: Dustin Phelps and Whitney Roberts

HIGHLAND – The Highland Optimist Club recognized 26 Highland High School Class and Club officers at their bi-monthly meeting held on November 20, 2017, at the Highland Country Club. The event kicks off “Youth Appreciation Week”, which the Highland chapter has hosted in conjunction with Optimist International’s recognition of youth for over the years.

Mayor Joe Michaelis was present to read a City Proclamation and recognize the students for their efforts. Highland Community School Superintendent Michael Sutton and Highland High School Principal Dr. Karen Gauen were also in attendance to help recognize the students for a special dinner, program, and awards presentation. Illinois Senator Kyle McCarter gave a brief presentation and encouraged the Student Leaders to continue their leadership roles. Highland Optimist President Robert Dunn presented each student with a certificate of leadership. The event Chairman was Jay Boulanger.

Optimist International is one of the world’s largest service club organizations with 75,000 adult and youth members in 2,600 clubs in the United States and throughout the world. Carrying the motto, “Bringing Out the Best in Kids,” Optimists conduct service projects and events that reach more than six million young people each year.

To learn more about Optimist International and the Highland Optimist Club, please visit their Website at www.highlandoptimist.org.

