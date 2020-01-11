HIGHLAND - Highland Optimist and Scott Credit Union hosted its annual basketball shootout on Saturday. The games were broke up in two sessions. Each session had four games. Below are the scores and a brief write up.

TRIAD 56, HIGHLAND 37

Luke Cox led Triad with 31 points, Nate Winslow came up with 12 points and Kile Crook with 9 points helped lead Triad past Highland.

The Knights led after one quarter 18-13, then extended its lead to 33-19 at halftime, and led after three-quarters 44-29 and finished with the win.

Highland was led by Cade Altadonna with 22 points and Christian Kassay with 7 points.

COLUMBIA TOLTON 51, BREESE MATER DEI 48

Tolton was led by Jevon Porter with 14 points and Chase Martin with 11 points to help get past Breese Mater Dei. Jacob Schadegg led Mater Dei with 18 points, Caleb Zurliene came up with 13 points.

Breese led after one quarter 10-9, but Tolton took the 27-23 at halftime and was tied after three-quarters 40-40. Tolton game out on top at the end of the game.

COLLINSVILLE 50, DESMET 47 OT

Collinsville was led by Ray’Sean Taylor with 26 points and Cawhan Smith with 17 points to help Collinsville beat DeSmet in overtime.

DeSmet was led by Michael Skoff with 20 points and Thomas Redmond with 11 points.

Collinsville led 16-15 after one quarter, but DeSmet took the lead 27-25 into halftime, Collinsville took back the lead 36-32 after three quarters. In the fourth quarter, Collinsville and DeSmet were tied up 42-42 to force overtime. In overtime, Collinsville outscored DeSmet 8-5. Collinsville Cawhan Smith shot a three-pointer in overtime to give Collinsville the win.

TRINITY CATHOLIC 77, MEHLVILLE 67

Trinity Catholic was led by Rashad Weekly with 36 points and Terrell Rush with 15 points to help Trinity beat Mehlville

Article continues after sponsor message

Mehlville was led by Davion Bradford with 23 points, Lamontay Daughtery with 19 points and King Waller with 15 points.

Trinity led 21-19 after the first quarter. Trinity then held the lead to 35-34 at half time. Trinity then came out in the third quarter and put a little distance between then with a 55-47 lead. In the fourth quarter, it was a pretty tight game until Mehlville started fouling. Trinity outscored Mehlville 22-20.

HAMILTON WISCONSIN 70, CHAMINADE 57

Hamilton High School from Wisconsin was led by Patrick Baldwin Jr. the number two nationally ranked player. Baldwin scored 29 points, also for Hamilton Carson Smith had 18 points and Tanner Resch had 14 points to help beat Chaminade.

Chaminade was led by Kansas State recruit Luke Kasubke with 15 points and Damien Mayo with 11 points.

Hamilton led the whole game. It was 13-10 after the first quarter. Hamilton pushed the lead to 29-21 at halftime. Hamilton pushed the lead to 47-32 after three quarters. Chaminade outscored Hamilton in the fourth quarter but it was too late.

VASHON 80, CHICAGO SIMEON 72

Vashon’s Phillip Russell scored 31 points while Cam’ron Fletcher had 26 points in the Vashon win over Chicago Simeon.

Chicago Simeon was led by Ahamad Bynum with 26 points and Jeremiah Williams had 12 points.

Chicago Simeon led 23-18 after one quarter, Simeon took a 44-35 lead to the half. Vashon came out after the half and scored 30 points to give them a 65-58 lead going into the fourth quarter. Vashon outscored Simeon 15-13 in the fourth to take the win.

CHICAGO WHITNEY YOUNG 66, CBC 64

DJ Steward from Chicago Whitney Young tied the shootout record with 40 points as Whitney Young beats CBC in the final game of the night. Tyler Beard scores 13 points.

CBC Caleb Love led with 19 points, Larry Hughes Jr with 16 points but they came up short.

CBC led 21-12 after the first quarter, CBC pushed the lead to 35-27 at the half. Whitney Young came back after halftime and outscored CBC in the third quarter but trailed 47-45. It was all Whitney Young in the fourth quarter. They outscored CBC 21-17 to win.

HIGHLAND GIRLS 58, GREENVILLE GIRLS 40

No Box Score was available for this game.

More like this: