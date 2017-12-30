SPRINGFIELD – Pvt. Bryce Sexton, of Highland, Illinois, was sworn into the Illinois Army National Guard Dec. 27, at the St. Louis Military Entrance Processing Station.

Sexton enlisted as a 74D, Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Specialist, and is assigned Company M, Recruit Sustainment Program in Shiloh, Illinois.

Upon completion of his initial training, Sexton will be assigned to the 445 Chemical Company.

Sexton is a 2017 graduate of Highland High School, Highland, Illinois.

After successfully completing his training, Sexton will be eligible for the Illinois National Guard Grant, which pays 100 percent of college tuition while he works as a full-time student and a part-time Soldier. he will also be eligible for the Select Reserve G.I. Bill and federal tuition assistance.

The Recruiting and Retention Battalion and Company M congratulate Sexton and welcome him into the Illinois Army National Guard.

