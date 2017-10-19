Pvt. Timothy Boyce of Highland, Illinois, poses at the St. Louis Military Enlistment Processing Station in St. Louis, Missouri, Set. 21. Boyce enlisted as an 11B, Infantryman. (U.S. Army photo courtesy of Illinois Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Command)

SPRINGFIELD - Pvt. Timothy D. Boyce Jr., of Highland, Illinois, was sworn into the Illinois Army National Guard Sept. 28, at the St. Louis Military Entrance Processing Station. Boyce enlisted as an 11B, Infantryman, and is assigned to Company M, Recruit Sustainment Program in Shiloh, Illinois. After completing his training, Boyce will earn the Illinois National Guard Grant, which pays 100 percent of college tuition while he is full-time student or a part-time Soldier. He will also be eligible for the Select Reserve G.I. Bill and federal tuition. Boyce's family said they are very proud of him for deciding to serve as a citizen-Soldier. The Recruiting and Retention Battalion and Company M congratulated Boyce and welcomed him into the Illinois Army National Guard.

