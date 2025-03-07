HIGHLAND – A man from Highland remains in custody after firing a weapon near a 2-year-old child.

Benjamin M. Mathenia, 24, of Highland, was charged on March 7, 2025, with two Class 4 felony counts of reckless discharge of a firearm and one Class A misdemeanor count of endangering the life or health of a child.

On March 7, Mathenia allegedly shot a firearm while in a residence and in close proximity to a 2-year-old child and another individual.

A petition to deny Mathenia’s pretrial release states he became intoxicated and angry before firing the weapon in the interior stairwell of a residence. The situation escalated even further before police arrived at the scene.

“Victim’s child was in close proximity to the defendant at the time of discharge,” the petition states. “Victim reported that defendant then placed the fun to his head, threatening to kill himself if police were contacted. When police arrived, he put the gun down.”

Mathenia reportedly admitted to brandishing the weapon, but claimed it was fired accidentally.

The Highland Police Department presented the case against Mathenia. Madison County Sheriff’s Office records indicate he currently remains in custody.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

