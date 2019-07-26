EDWARDSVILLE - The City of Highland is pleased to bring the valuable small business expertise of the Illinois Small Business Development Center (SBDC) for the Metro East at SIUE to area entrepreneurs and business owners.

On Thursday, Aug. 22, entrepreneurs throughout the region are encouraged to attend the “Starting a Small Business in Illinois” workshop presented by SBDC Small Business Specialist Marti Wieland. The workshop will be held from 12-1:30 p.m. at Highland City Hall, 1115 Broadway.

Advanced registration is highly recommended. To register and pay the $10 attendance fee, please visit https://ilsbdc.ecenterdirect. com/events/31463

Illinois SBDC for the Metro East at SIUE Director Jo Ann Di Maggio May finds these workshops an effective way to connect with the local business community.

“We always enjoy assisting entrepreneurs and providing workshop opportunities,” said Di Maggio May. “We truly appreciate Economic and Business Recruitment Coordinator Mallord Hubbard and the City of Highland for serving as our host. It takes a team effort to help small businesses survive and thrive.”

Staff from the Illinois SBDC for the Metro East at SIUE are available by appointment to talk confidentially with business owners and entrepreneurs on a range of topics including, but not limited to:

Business financing

Marketing assistance

Social media strategy

Business plans

Expansion opportunities

Buying and selling a business

State and federal regulations

Human Resource support

The SBDC for the Metro East assists entrepreneurs as well as existing business owners operating in the nine-county Metro East region of Calhoun, Jersey, Madison, Bond, Clinton, St. Clair, Washington, Monroe and Randolph. It enhances the region’s economic interests by providing one-stop assistance to individuals by means of counseling, training, research and advocacy for new ventures and existing small businesses.

SBDC’s in Illinois are funded, in part, through a cooperative agreement among the U.S. Small Business Administration, Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville as a service to the community. To learn how these no- cost services may help your business venture, contact the Metro East SBDC at (618) 650-2929 or sbdcedw@gmail.com.



