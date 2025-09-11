HIGHLAND - Emma Zobrist is a natural leader.

For her hard work, Emma Zobrist is a Platinum Transportation Student of the Month for Highland High School.

A senior, Zobrist has been involved in Student Council since her freshman year, representing and advocating for her classmates. She has spent the last two years as the Social Media Executive. She also serves as the president of Educators Rising and expressed her excitement to take on this new role.

“I am looking forward to leading Educators Rising at HHS this year,” she said. “I can't wait to see what we have to accomplish!”

Zobrist also participates in the Highland Hooligans and yearbook committee. She was recently inducted into the National Honor Society, which requires high grades and many hours of community service.

Zobrist often volunteers for Kirchenfest, Leaps of Love, Special Olympics, the local food pantry and other events and programs as they come up. She works at Blue Spring and Highland Latchkey afterschool program.

Though Zobrist stays busy, she enjoys going to concerts, spending time with her loved ones, and creating digital content in her free time. She has big plans for after graduation, and everyone who knows her will be cheering her on.

“After graduation, I plan on attending college to pursue elementary education,” she shared, adding, “I have been a high honor student my entire high school career.”

Congratulations to Emma for this recognition by Highland High School and Platinum Transportation!

