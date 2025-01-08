Highland grad Sam LaPorta, now a star for the Detroit Lions in the NFL.DETROIT — Sam LaPorta, 23, a graduate of Highland High School, played a pivotal role in the Detroit Lions' decisive 31-9 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night, Jan. 5, 2025, securing home-field advantage for the upcoming NFL playoffs.

The tight end recorded seven receptions for 63 yards during the game, contributing significantly to the Lions' performance. With this win, both Detroit and Minnesota finished the regular season with identical records of 14-2.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

LaPorta's impressive season stats now stand at 60 receptions for 726 yards and seven touchdowns. After beginning his football career at Highland High School, he continued to hone his skills at the University of Iowa before joining the Lions.

The victory not only enhances LaPorta's profile as a key player for the Lions but also solidifies the team's position as a strong contender in the playoffs.

More like this:

Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Feb. 25, 2025
Feb 26, 2025
Play It Again Sports Scoreboard For Jan. 18 and 19, 2025
Jan 20, 2025
Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Wednesday, March 19, 2025
Mar 20, 2025
Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025
Jan 17, 2025
Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - March 1, 2025
Mar 2, 2025

 