DETROIT — Sam LaPorta, 23, a graduate of Highland High School, played a pivotal role in the Detroit Lions' decisive 31-9 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night, Jan. 5, 2025, securing home-field advantage for the upcoming NFL playoffs.

The tight end recorded seven receptions for 63 yards during the game, contributing significantly to the Lions' performance. With this win, both Detroit and Minnesota finished the regular season with identical records of 14-2.

LaPorta's impressive season stats now stand at 60 receptions for 726 yards and seven touchdowns. After beginning his football career at Highland High School, he continued to hone his skills at the University of Iowa before joining the Lions.

The victory not only enhances LaPorta's profile as a key player for the Lions but also solidifies the team's position as a strong contender in the playoffs.

