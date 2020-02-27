EFFINGHAM - The Highland Bulldogs controlled most of the game to beat Civic Memorial 48-34 in the IHSA Class 3A Effingham Girls Sectional basketball championship game Thursday night.

Anna Hall led CM with 9 points and Kourtland Tyus with 7 points. Highland was led by Ellie Brown with 16 points and Bella LaPorta 14 points.

In the first quarter, Highland led CM 12-5. Highland then pushed the lead to 20-13 going into halftime. CM tried to get back in the game and was down 26-25 going into the final quarter. Highland outscored CM 22- 9 in the final quarter.

