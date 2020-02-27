Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

EFFINGHAM - The Highland Bulldogs controlled most of the game to beat Civic Memorial 48-34 in the IHSA Class 3A Effingham Girls Sectional basketball championship game Thursday night.

Article continues after sponsor message

Anna Hall led CM with 9 points and Kourtland Tyus with 7 points. Highland was led by Ellie Brown with 16 points and Bella LaPorta 14 points.

In the first quarter, Highland led CM 12-5. Highland then pushed the lead to 20-13 going into halftime. CM tried to get back in the game and was down 26-25 going into the final quarter. Highland outscored CM 22- 9 in the final quarter.

More like this:

Eagles' Fast Start Leads To Regional Title Against Highland
Feb 20, 2025
Play It Again Sports Roundup - Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025 - Semith's 21 Points Powers Tigers Past Maroons, Carlinville, O'Fallon Girls Notch Wins
Feb 14, 2025
CM Lady Eagles Fall Short in Thrilling Sectional Semifinal Match
Feb 25, 2025
Highland Optimist Shootout Basketball Roundup
Jan 4, 2025
Belleville East Clinches Consolation Championship with 55-44 Win
Jan 25, 2025

 