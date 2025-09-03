HIGHLAND - Highland Fire Department has named firefighter/engineer Ron Staroscsak as the recipient of the 2025 Albert’s Diamond Jewelers Hero Award.

Staroscsak was recognized for his leadership and dedication during the department’s recent five-year fire insurance ISO audit. The ISO (Insurance Services Office) rating evaluates a fire department’s ability to respond to fires by assessing training, equipment, and water supply.

Maintaining a high ISO rating is crucial as it helps keep insurance premiums lower for both the fire department and the local business community.

“His commitment and leadership to the five-year fire insurance ISO audit are invaluable to the fire department and business community we serve,” the Highland Fire Department said in a statement.

High ISO ratings are considered a direct reflection of a fire department’s commitment to safety and operational performance.

The department’s achievement in this area benefits residents and businesses by supporting effective fire response and potentially reducing insurance costs.

