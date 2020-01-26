HIGHLAND - The Highland girls' basketball team broke open a close game in the final quarter, using a 15-2 run in the final four minutes to upset Civic Memorial 53-38 in the final of the 34th annual Highland Scott Credit Union Tournament Saturday afternoon at the Highland Gym.

The loss ended an eight-game winning streak for the Eagles, currently ranked number two in the Associated Press Class 3A poll, and it was also the first win for the Bulldogs in the series in the last eight dating back to Jan. 7, 2017, a 51-48 win for Highland at home.

Highland's free throw shooting, especially in the fourth quarter, was a key to the game, as the Bulldogs went 18-of-23 from the line in the final period. The defense was also a key, holding forward Anna Hall to only one basket in the final quarter.

Bella LaPorta of Highland was named tournament MVP for her overall performance in the tournament, and in the final scored a game-high 19 points to lead the Bulldogs. Ellie Brown added 13 on the day for Highland, while Taylor Kesner had nine points and Megan Kronk chipped in with six points.

Hall led CM with 11 points in the final, and was named to the all-tournament team, as was Kourtland Tyus, who had six points in the final. Tori Standefer also had six points for the Eagles.

In the first half, the Bulldogs went on a 10-2 run to go ahead in the second quarter, and eventually led at halftime 19-18. The Eagles came back to tie the game after three quarters 29-29, with Highland outscoring CM overall 24-9 in the final quarter to win their tournament for only the third time in its history.

The Eagles are now 22-3 overall and face a pair of tough challenges this week, starting with a game Thursday night at Incarnate Word Academy of north St. Louis County, in a contest that tips off at 7:30 p.m., then hosts Quincy Notre Dame Feb. 1 in a 12:30 p.m. tip. The Bulldogs are now 19-6, and hosts Triad in a Mississippi Valley Conference game Thursday night starting at 7:30 p.m., then plays at Collinsville on Feb. 1, with the start time 2:30 p.m.

Colin Feeney also contributed to this story.

