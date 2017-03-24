Highland's Payne Waldman gets the win for his team with two innings pitched. Roxana's Jacob Maguire landed the Shells' only hit for the day in the second inning.Highland's Dillon Knebel was 2-2 for the day, scoring two runs. He also had 4 RBIs. ROXANA - The Roxana Shells will keep moving forward following a 29-0 loss against the Highland Bulldogs Friday afternoon at the Roxana Recreation Complex. 

The Shells allowed the Bulldogs to score five runs in the first inning. Highland scored 10 in the second, 9 in the third, three in the fourth and two in the fifth and final inning. 

Jacob Maguire produced Roxana's only hit in the form of a single in the bottom of the second. 

Payne Waldman was awarded the win for Highland, having pitched two innings and allowing Roxana's lone hit and zero runs.

Three relievers, including Steven Daiz, Dustin Phelps and Mitchell Focht also contributed to the Bulldogs' victory.

Dillon Knebel led his team to victory by driving in four runs.

Teammates Mitchell Focht, Colten Knebel, Elliott Prott, Brock Troxell, Steven Daiz, Garrett Marti, Jonathan Dickman, Jacob Willis and Connor Pinsker landed hits for the day. 

Roxana's Zack Haas.

