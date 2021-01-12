SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 10 additional COVID-19-related deaths in Madison County in the past 24 hours, four new deaths in Jersey County, and one added death in Macoupin County. The 15 total COVID-19-related deaths were the highest in one day for the region since the start of COVID-19 statistical tracking.

The summary of the Madison County deaths was as follows:

1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 2 males 60s, 2 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 female 100+



Jersey County:

1 female 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

Macoupin County:

1 female 60s



St. Clair has had 21,264 total COVID-19-related cases and 365 deaths. Madison County had a 13.10 seven-day positivity rate in stats released by the health department on Monday, January 11.

The positivity rate is the percentage of people who test positive for the COVID-19 virus of those overall who have been tested.

Madison County is nearing 400 total COVID-19-related deaths with 390 and 23,239 cases. Macoupin County has 3,657 total COVID-19 cases with 67 deaths; Jersey has 2,122 cases and 36 deaths, Greene County has 1,221 cases and 30 deaths, and Calhoun has 420 cases and one death.

IDPH announced 6,642 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 117 additional deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,040,168 cases, including 17,743 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 93,491 specimens for a total 14,263,477. As of last night, 3,553 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 757 patients were in the ICU and 409 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from January 5–11, 2021 is 7.5%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from January 5–11, 2021 is 8.6%.

This is the statewide summary of COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours:

- Adams County: 1 male 80s

- Champaign County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s

- Clark County: 1 female 80s

- Coles County: 1 male 60s

- Cook County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 5 males 60s, 3 females 70s, 3 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 4 males 80s, 1 female 90s

- Cumberland County: 1 female 70s

- DeKalb County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

- DuPage County: 1 female 30s, 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 90

- Fayette County: 1 female 80s

- Ford County: 1 female 80s

- Franklin County: 1 female 90s

- Hamilton County: 1 female 90s

- Henderson County: 1 male 80s

- Henry County: 1 female 100+

- Jefferson County: 1 male 70s

- Jersey County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

- Kane County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

- Kankakee County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s

- Knox County: 1 female 80s

- Lake County: 1 male 30s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s

- Lee County: 1 female 50s

- Macoupin County; 1 female 60s

- Madison County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 2 males 60s, 2 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 female 100+

- Marion County: 1 female 90s

- Mason County: 1 female 80s

- Massac County: 1 female 80s

- McDonough County: 1 male 40s

- McHenry County: 1 male 80s

- Mercer County: 1 female 80s

- Monroe County: 1 male 90s

- Montgomery County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s

- Morgan County: 1 female 80s

- Moultrie County: 1 female 80s

- Peoria County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

- Pope County: 1 male 80s

- Randolph County: 1 female 80s

- Rock Island County: 3 females 70s

- Saline County: 1 male 80s

- Sangamon County: 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

- St. Clair County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s

- Stephenson County: 1 female 60s

- Vermilion County: 1 female 70s, 2 males 80s

- Wayne County: 1 male 80s

- Whiteside County: 1 male 60s

- Will County: 1 male 20s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s

- Williamson County: 1 male 40s

- Winnebago County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for a death previously reported has changed, therefore, today’s numbers have been adjusted. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

