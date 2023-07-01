COLLINSVILLE - Round two of the several storms weather pattern hit the region again around 4 p.m. on Saturday and delivered another strong punch. In Collinsville, several encountered tree limb damage after the storm, while some were without power. The worst spectacle was in the middle of Illinois Route 159 in the downtown area.

Police had traffic blocked going into Collinsville after the roof from Home Furniture was blown off. The remnants went several feet away.

The storm packed heavy rain, lightning and wind gusts estimated as high as 70 mph in Illinois and Missouri. The punch of the winds in Collinsville was very destructive, then the storm smacked Maryville, Glen Carbon and Edwardsville and onward.

More on the Edwardsville storm situation in a separate story.

