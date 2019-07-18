High Winds Spark Trees to Fall on Bike Trails Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GRANITE CITY - The Madison County Transit Office reported there were some trees down on Madison County Bike Trails after a Wednesday storm. Article continues after sponsor message The high winds downed some tree limbs over the trail near Savannah Crossing Subdivision in Glen Carbon and trees were also reported down at Collinsville Avenue and the Glen Carbon Fire House. The Madison County Transit Office said personnel would be out on the bike trails removing the downed trees and searching for others Thursday morning. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending