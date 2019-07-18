GRANITE CITY - The Madison County Transit Office reported there were some trees down on Madison County Bike Trails after a Wednesday storm.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The high winds downed some tree limbs over the trail near Savannah Crossing Subdivision in Glen Carbon and trees were also reported down at Collinsville Avenue and the Glen Carbon Fire House. The Madison County Transit Office said personnel would be out on the bike trails removing the downed trees and searching for others Thursday morning.

More like this:

Grafton Business "Trees Please" Saves Trees in the Riverbend Region
2 days ago
Jackie Joyner-Kersee Foundation/ Lansdowne UP Awarded Grants Of $770,000 To Improve East St. Louis Tree Canopy
Feb 20, 2025
Major Damage Reported in West Alton Following Severe Storms, Weather Service Conducts Storm Surveys After Destruction
Mar 15, 2025
Opinion: County Board Chairman Chris Slusser Supports Mike McCormick In April 1 Election
Mar 27, 2025
RiverBender Blog: I Went Glamping
Mar 17, 2025

 