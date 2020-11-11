WOOD RIVER - Wood River Police placed tire spikes near Illinois Route 3 and Illinois 143 intersection and stopped a vehicle after a high-speed chase from Missouri on Wednesday afternoon.

Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells said St. Ann, Mo., initiated the pursuit of the vehicle into Illinois. The incident ended when the car involved in the high-speed chase crashed into another vehicle, Wells explained.

“The pursuit went north on Illinois Route 3,” Wells said. “Wood River Police Department was able to successfully spike the tires on the vehicle. One suspect was taken into custody after the crash.”

It was unknown the extent of any injuries involved. The vehicle that hit the spikes was involved in a hit-and-run situation in Missouri, Chief Wells said.

Several law enforcement vehicles participated in the chase, including Wood River, Illinois State Police, East Alton Police, Pontoon Beach Police, Hartford Police and St. Ann, Mo., Police. Alton Memorial Ambulance was also at the scene.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

