EAST ALTON - It was a double-header out at the East Alton Ice Arena Tuesday night. First, Alton hosted Belleville, and after that was Civic Memorial vs. Collinsville.

Alton's team, comprised of players from Alton High, Marquette Catholic, and Elite Hockey School of East Alton opened up their season with a 2-0 loss to Belleville.

Alton was outshot 9-2 in the first period but weathered the storm to keep the game tied at zero. At 9:13 in the second period, junior Nathan Young broke that tie.

Alton would have a two-minute power play after freshman Grant Hubert went to the box with 1:20 to go in the second period. Alton wouldn't capitalize but still had 40 seconds on the PP to open the third. They didn't come up with anything then either, however.

The power play went spotless for Alton, as did the entire second period. They were being outshot 24-2 after 28 minutes of play.

Belleville senior Sam Karracker scored at 9:23 in the third and was assisted by Young to double their lead. It ended up being the final goal of the game.

Alton went on to get outshot 38-6. Senior goalie Garrett Werner was able to preserve the shutout after not being tested a whole lot in net for Belleville.

The score between CM and Collinsville was not available at this time.

Alton will be back at it on Monday, November 7th at Vianney at 8:40 p.m. CM will host Columbia at 7:30 p.m. at East Alton Ice Arena that same night followed by O'Fallon vs. East Alton Wood River at 9 p.m.

