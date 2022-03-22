ALTON - The Ninian Edwards Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) has a long-standing tradition of selections of top high school seniors with the Good Citizen Awards.

For the past sixty-nine years, the Ninian Edwards Chapter has presented high school seniors with this honor.

High schools select the students based upon:

Involvement in extracurricular activities.

Contributions to the community.

Preparations for further education, and demonstration of the good citizen qualities of dependability, honesty, leadership, and patriotism.

To participate, students have to submit a portfolio including:

A grade transcript.

Two letters of recommendation.

A description of how he/she manifests the qualities of a good citizen.

An essay, completed in a 2-hour timeframe.

Here are the awardees:

Kaylyn M. Aiello, Civic Memorial HS.

Elizabeth Gernon, East Alton-Wood River HS.

Luke Schwegel, Marquette Catholic HS.

McKinzie Wright, Mississippi Valley Christian School.

Thomas Strohmeier, Roxana HS.

In addition, Thomas Strohmeier will receive a $100 gift card for having the best essay. Thomas also won the District VI Competition and will be honored at the Illinois DAR State Convention.

Juniors Selected For Honor

The Ninian Edwards Chapter also acknowledges local junior high school students with the DAR Youth Citizenship Award. The students are selected by their high schools based upon exemplifying the qualities of honor, service, courage, leadership, and patriotism.

This year's selections are:

Hannah Stumpe, Alton HS

Olivia Goodman, Civic Memorial HS

Launa Crank, East Alton-Wood River HS

Dre Davis, Marquette Catholic HS

Peyton Wright, Mississippi Valley Christian School

Troy Holbrook, Roxana HS

