Are you or someone you know preparing for college? If so, let Midwest Members Credit Union (MMCU) assist with the educational expenses! We are pleased to announce that one member will receive a $1,000 scholarship.*

High school seniors who will be graduating in 2020 are invited to apply for this scholarship. Applicants must be a member of MMCU for at least three months prior to applying and must have a grade-point average of 3.0 or higher. Proof of continuing education (acceptance to college) is also required. The application requirements include an essay of 500-1000 words describing yourself, your college plans and your future goals. Each applicant must also submit one letter of reference from a teacher, administrator or other person affiliated with the school.

Applications may be picked up on or after January 2, at either MMCU location. You may contact Matthew Parrott at (618) 254-0605 or via e-mail at matthew.parrott@midmembers.org with any questions. The deadline for application is April 1, 2019.

*Family members of MMCU employees or current board members are not eligible.

