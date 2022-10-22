WEEK NINE HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

CBC 44, Edwardsville 17

East St. Louis 40, DeSmet Jesuit 10

Red Bud 14, East Alton-Wood River 12

Belleville Althoff Catholic 17, Alton 14

Highland 34, Effingham 20

O’Fallon 49, Cahokia 20

Triad 28, Lincoln 0

Bellleville East 66, Granite City 0

Collinsville 35, Centralia 31

Jersey 19, Columbia 0

Breese Central 27, Herrin 9

Madison 47, Trenton Wesclin 0

Taylorville 34, Civic Memorial 14

Carlyle 45, Bridgeport Red Hill 38

Waterloo 45, Freeburg 14

Mascoutah 50, Carbondale 23

Pana 21, Carlinville 7

Piasa Southwestern 47, Gillespie 6

Roxana 68, Marquette Catholic 0

Virden North Mac 34, Staunton 6

Columbia, Mo., Hickman 22, Belleville West 20

Metro-East Lutheran 48, Caitlin Salt Fork 18

Mt. Zion 38, Breese Mater Dei Catholic 35

Camp Point Central 42, Hardin Calhoun 6

Jacksonville Routt Catholic 34, Greenfield Northwestern 20

Mt. Sterling Brown County 50, Carrollton 14 (Thursday)

Beardstown 40, Pleasant Hill 8

Mendon Unity 42, Winchester West Central 36

Concord Triopia 44, White Hall North Greene 0

