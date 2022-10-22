High School Football Scores
WEEK NINE HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
CBC 44, Edwardsville 17
East St. Louis 40, DeSmet Jesuit 10
Red Bud 14, East Alton-Wood River 12
Belleville Althoff Catholic 17, Alton 14
Highland 34, Effingham 20
O’Fallon 49, Cahokia 20
Triad 28, Lincoln 0
Bellleville East 66, Granite City 0
Collinsville 35, Centralia 31
Jersey 19, Columbia 0
Breese Central 27, Herrin 9
Madison 47, Trenton Wesclin 0
Taylorville 34, Civic Memorial 14
Carlyle 45, Bridgeport Red Hill 38
Waterloo 45, Freeburg 14
Mascoutah 50, Carbondale 23
Pana 21, Carlinville 7
Piasa Southwestern 47, Gillespie 6
Roxana 68, Marquette Catholic 0
Virden North Mac 34, Staunton 6
Columbia, Mo., Hickman 22, Belleville West 20
Metro-East Lutheran 48, Caitlin Salt Fork 18
Mt. Zion 38, Breese Mater Dei Catholic 35
Camp Point Central 42, Hardin Calhoun 6
Jacksonville Routt Catholic 34, Greenfield Northwestern 20
Mt. Sterling Brown County 50, Carrollton 14 (Thursday)
Beardstown 40, Pleasant Hill 8
Mendon Unity 42, Winchester West Central 36
Concord Triopia 44, White Hall North Greene 0
