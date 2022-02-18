ALTON - Temps will fall low again Friday night with 18 degrees at the bottom point predicted.

Travel for rush hour on Thursday was definitely impacted, but motorists seem to keep their distance from others and it was relatively accident-free. There was a serious crash earlier in the day at Illinois Route 3 and Route 109 and several other minor crashes on the roadways Thursday.

Saturday, a high of 30 degrees is predicted, then a low of 22 degrees Saturday night. Sunday will see a high of 57 degrees, and a high of 61 degrees is predicted for Monday on Washington's Birthday or President's Day.

The ice and snow on the roads Thursday is mostly melted as of Friday afternoon.

