ALTON - Temps will fall low again Friday night with 18 degrees at the bottom point predicted.

Travel for rush hour on Thursday was definitely impacted, but motorists seem to keep their distance from others and it was relatively accident-free. There was a serious crash earlier in the day at Illinois Route 3 and Route 109 and several other minor crashes on the roadways Thursday.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Saturday, a high of 30 degrees is predicted, then a low of 22 degrees Saturday night. Sunday will see a high of 57 degrees, and a high of 61 degrees is predicted for Monday on Washington's Birthday or President's Day.

The ice and snow on the roads Thursday is mostly melted as of Friday afternoon.

More like this:

Cold Temps Persist: Snow Accumulations Will Vary Across St. Louis Region To Wednesday
Feb 18, 2025
Area Avoids Direct Snow/Ice Hit: National Weather Service Warns Of Persistent Cold
Feb 12, 2025
St. Louis Officials Confirm Death Of Unhoused Woman On Clark Avenue
Feb 18, 2025
Governor JB Pritzker Announces Support for Community College Baccalaureate Degrees to Strengthen Illinois’ Workforce
Feb 19, 2025
Budzinski Introduces Bill to Improve Veteran Access to STEM Scholarships
Mar 12, 2025

 