EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville High School Principal Dennis Cramsey is always excited for classes to get underway on the first day and he said he and all the others with the school approach this year with “great expectations and high hopes.”

Edwardsville High School and all the other Edwardsville School District 7 facilities opened for students on Tuesday.

“Each year, our students do not disappoint,” Cramsey said of his high school group. “Our students continue to reach and surpass all of our expectations. I am proud of our students for many of their athletic and performing accomplishments.

“I am more proud of our students’ academic performance. But the thing that makes me most proud is the positive culture which exists at Edwardsville High School. Our students have created and continue to thrive in a culture of respect.”

On Tuesday, EHS opened with early bird classes and the regular school day started at 7:20 a.m. and concluded at 1:50 p.m.

On Wednesday, Principal Cramsey will be meeting with the senior, junior, and sophomore classes to talk about how each student can maximize their opportunities for success at EHS.

“I will be meeting with the freshman class on Friday morning for the same purpose,” Cramsey said. “I look forward to the class assemblies and setting a positive tone for the new school year.”

