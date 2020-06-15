ELSBERRY, Mo. - Alton American Legion Post 126 pitcher Bryce Higginbotham threw an absolute gem of a game on Saturday morning, walking only one batter while striking out 18, while the Legionnaire offense scored single runs in the opening two innings, which was enough as Alton defeated Kirkwood 2-0 in the group stage of the Washington, Mo., tournament.

Higginbotham only needed 91 pitches to throw his complete game gem, never allowing Kirkwood to get its offense started as the Legionnaires won their fourth consecutive game.

"Eighteen strikeouts, 91 pitches, just a great effort from Bryce," said Alton manager Doug Booten. "We scored just enough today, too. We didn't hit the ball real well, but we found a way to win it."

Higginbotham was assisted by very good defense, which didn't commit an error throughout the game, but the day belonged to Higginbotham, who was in control right from the start.

"He locates the ball well, hit his spots, and kept the batters off-balance with his off-speed stuff," Booten said. "It was his game. He took control early, and they never really got into the game. It was a great effort."

Alton only managed four hits in the game, but pushed across runs in the first and second innings to account for the only scoring in the game. Preston Schepers went two-for-three with the team's only RBI, while Adam Stilts and Cullen McBride had the only other hits in the game for the Legionnaires.

But the day once again belonged to Higginbotham. Of his 91 pitches, 68 of them were for strikes, while only allowing two Kirkwood hits. And although the score was close, it was also Alton's game all the way.

"Although it was a 2-0 game, we really never felt threatened," Booten said. "Hats off to Bryce."

